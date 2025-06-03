Revamped India Gears Up for England Test Tour with Young Blood
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla announced optimism as a revamped, youthful Team India, led by Shubman Gill, is set to take on England in a five-Test series from June to August 2025. The series, a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27, marks India's first without legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, voiced optimism as a young, dynamic Team India heads to England for a five-Test series. Shukla believes the new-look team, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, will have an "advantage" over the hosts and is hopeful for a victorious outcome.
Shukla's comments, made during a media briefing, emphasized the potential of this young squad. "We are sending a young team to England. We have made Shubman Gill the captain. So, I think we will have an advantage, and the new boys will get a chance to perform and display their talent," he stated. The team includes players who showed promise during the unofficial Test against England Lions at Canterbury, with standout performances from Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel.
The series begins on June 20, 2025, with the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds, and continues across iconic venues including Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval. This campaign marks India's first bilateral series post the retirement of Test stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
