Left Menu

India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Falls Short Against Argentina

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team lost 2-4 to Argentina in the Four Nations Tournament. Goals from Kanika Siwach couldn't prevent defeat as Argentina capitalized on a fast-paced game with early goals to secure the win, despite India's efforts to fight back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:46 IST
India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Falls Short Against Argentina
Indian junior women's hockey team player Kanika Siwach (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team suffered a 2-4 defeat against Argentina in their final match at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. Kanika Siwach, India's standout player, scored twice but couldn't prevent the loss.

Argentina started aggressively, with Sol Guignet Gunazu scoring in the 5th minute and Sol Ollala De Labra doubling the lead soon after. India responded through Kanika Siwach in the 11th minute, showcasing her knack for goal, but Argentina's Milagros del Valle Alastra quickly restored the home advantage.

The second quarter saw little action, but Argentina's Maxima Duportal added another goal in the 37th minute. Siwach struck again in the 45th minute, offering a glimmer of hope for India. However, Argentina's solid defense in the final quarter ensured their 4-2 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025