India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Falls Short Against Argentina

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team suffered a 2-4 defeat against Argentina in their final match at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. Kanika Siwach, India's standout player, scored twice but couldn't prevent the loss.

Argentina started aggressively, with Sol Guignet Gunazu scoring in the 5th minute and Sol Ollala De Labra doubling the lead soon after. India responded through Kanika Siwach in the 11th minute, showcasing her knack for goal, but Argentina's Milagros del Valle Alastra quickly restored the home advantage.

The second quarter saw little action, but Argentina's Maxima Duportal added another goal in the 37th minute. Siwach struck again in the 45th minute, offering a glimmer of hope for India. However, Argentina's solid defense in the final quarter ensured their 4-2 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)