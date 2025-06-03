Iga Swiatek Advances to French Open Semi-Finals with Dominant Performance
Iga Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion from Poland, continued her impressive run by defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Swiatek, who is on a 26-match winning streak in Paris, aims to be the first woman since 1968 to win four consecutive French Open titles.
In a remarkable showcase of skill and precision, four-time champion Iga Swiatek of Poland swept aside Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5, in the French Open quarter-finals, highlighting her relentless drive toward a record-breaking triumph.
Swiatek, on a mission to become the first woman to secure four consecutive French Open titles since 1968, displayed her signature claycourt prowess, overcoming a stiff wind and challenging playing conditions to advance to the semi-finals.
Her next challenge is against world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The much-anticipated clash promises intensity, as Swiatek prepares to face an opponent reputed for her versatile gameplay on all surfaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jon Rahm's Rollercoaster at the PGA Championship: Lessons from Near Victory
Milei's Libertarians Shake Argentina's Political Landscape: A Pivotal Victory
India Clinches SAFF U19 Championship in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory
Dream Sports Foundation Partners with Ultimate Table Tennis to Launch U-15 Tournament
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Claims Snap Election Victory Amidst Turmoil