Iga Swiatek Advances to French Open Semi-Finals with Dominant Performance

In a remarkable showcase of skill and precision, four-time champion Iga Swiatek of Poland swept aside Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5, in the French Open quarter-finals, highlighting her relentless drive toward a record-breaking triumph.

Swiatek, on a mission to become the first woman to secure four consecutive French Open titles since 1968, displayed her signature claycourt prowess, overcoming a stiff wind and challenging playing conditions to advance to the semi-finals.

Her next challenge is against world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The much-anticipated clash promises intensity, as Swiatek prepares to face an opponent reputed for her versatile gameplay on all surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)