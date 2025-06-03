Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Advances to French Open Semi-Finals with Dominant Performance

Iga Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion from Poland, continued her impressive run by defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Swiatek, who is on a 26-match winning streak in Paris, aims to be the first woman since 1968 to win four consecutive French Open titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:07 IST
In a remarkable showcase of skill and precision, four-time champion Iga Swiatek of Poland swept aside Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5, in the French Open quarter-finals, highlighting her relentless drive toward a record-breaking triumph.

Swiatek, on a mission to become the first woman to secure four consecutive French Open titles since 1968, displayed her signature claycourt prowess, overcoming a stiff wind and challenging playing conditions to advance to the semi-finals.

Her next challenge is against world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The much-anticipated clash promises intensity, as Swiatek prepares to face an opponent reputed for her versatile gameplay on all surfaces.

