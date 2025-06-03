Sabalenka Soars to French Open Semifinals With Stunning Victory

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the semifinals of the French Open, ousting current Olympic gold medalist and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in a thrilling quarterfinal on Tuesday. Sabalenka clinched victory with a scoreline of 7-6(3), 6-3, marking her comeback from a 4-2 deficit in the first set.

This achievement marks Sabalenka's 11th major semifinal appearance, a feat unmatched since Maria Sharapova's similar achievement in 2011 at the French Open. This is also Sabalenka's second semifinal in Paris, having previously lost to Karolina Muchova in a tightly contested three-set match earlier in 2023. Sabalenka now sets her sights on reaching her first-ever French Open final as she prepares to face fifth seed Iga Swiatek, continuing their storied rivalry with their 13th encounter.

Previously, Sabalenka held a commanding record against Qinwen, winning their first six meetings. However, the Olympic champion turned the tide at the Rome Open quarterfinals with a victory over Sabalenka. Reflecting on her earlier defeat, Sabalenka commented on her fatigue in Rome and expressed gratitude for the break it provided ahead of Roland Garros. Her refreshed demeanor was evident on Tuesday, as she secured her first top-10 victory at the French Open, following previous successes at the Australian and US Opens. (ANI)

