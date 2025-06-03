Left Menu

Koeman's Confidence: Dutch Aim for World Cup Qualification

As they gear up for the World Cup qualifiers, the Netherlands, led by coach Ronald Koeman, aim to triumph in their group. Despite a late start due to Nations League commitments, Koeman expresses confidence but acknowledges challenges, especially the lack of a traditional striker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:37 IST
Koeman's Confidence: Dutch Aim for World Cup Qualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands' national football team is set to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this Saturday, with coach Ronald Koeman asserting the necessity of winning their group. Their initial encounter against Finland in Helsinki marks the start of their journey to secure a spot in next year's finals in North America.

Having commenced their qualifiers later due to participation in the Nations League quarter-finals, where they drew twice against Spain and exited on penalties, the Dutch now face Finland and Malta as they aim to top Group G. However, Koeman cautions against underestimating opponents, stressing the need for consistent performances.

One concern highlighted by Koeman is the absence of a well-known center forward. He noted the current scarcity of players akin to past strikers such as Patrick Kluivert and Ruud Van Nistelrooy. Potential forward options for the upcoming matches include Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, Cody Gakpo, and Donyell Malen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025