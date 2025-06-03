Koeman's Confidence: Dutch Aim for World Cup Qualification

The Netherlands' national football team is set to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this Saturday, with coach Ronald Koeman asserting the necessity of winning their group. Their initial encounter against Finland in Helsinki marks the start of their journey to secure a spot in next year's finals in North America.

Having commenced their qualifiers later due to participation in the Nations League quarter-finals, where they drew twice against Spain and exited on penalties, the Dutch now face Finland and Malta as they aim to top Group G. However, Koeman cautions against underestimating opponents, stressing the need for consistent performances.

One concern highlighted by Koeman is the absence of a well-known center forward. He noted the current scarcity of players akin to past strikers such as Patrick Kluivert and Ruud Van Nistelrooy. Potential forward options for the upcoming matches include Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, Cody Gakpo, and Donyell Malen.

(With inputs from agencies.)