Premier League Extends Away Ticket Price Cap Amid Rising Attendances

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to maintain the maximum price cap of £30 for away game tickets for a 10th consecutive season, as announced on Tuesday. This initiative, introduced in 2016, has contributed to a noticeable rise in away game attendance, which has rallied from 82% to a solid 91%.

The cumulative attendance for away supporters during the 380 matches of the upcoming 2024-25 season is projected to reach 953,420. Acknowledging the financial demands on supporters and the vibrant atmospheres they help create, the league's decision aligns with fan advocacy groups.

Under the campaign 'Stop Exploiting Loyalty' led by the Football Supporters' Association, teams like Liverpool, Brentford, and Manchester City have responded positively, enforcing a ticket price freeze for next season. England's top-tier competition will commence on August 15 and wrap up on May 24, 2026.