Left Menu

Premier League Extends Away Ticket Price Cap Amid Rising Attendances

Premier League clubs have agreed to extend a cap on away ticket prices at £30 for a 10th season. Since its introduction in 2016, attendance at away games increased from 82% to 91%. The decision supports the Football Supporters' Association's campaign against loyalty exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:56 IST
Premier League Extends Away Ticket Price Cap Amid Rising Attendances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to maintain the maximum price cap of £30 for away game tickets for a 10th consecutive season, as announced on Tuesday. This initiative, introduced in 2016, has contributed to a noticeable rise in away game attendance, which has rallied from 82% to a solid 91%.

The cumulative attendance for away supporters during the 380 matches of the upcoming 2024-25 season is projected to reach 953,420. Acknowledging the financial demands on supporters and the vibrant atmospheres they help create, the league's decision aligns with fan advocacy groups.

Under the campaign 'Stop Exploiting Loyalty' led by the Football Supporters' Association, teams like Liverpool, Brentford, and Manchester City have responded positively, enforcing a ticket price freeze for next season. England's top-tier competition will commence on August 15 and wrap up on May 24, 2026.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025