Virat Kohli: The Emotional IPL Win and Unwavering Love for Test Cricket

Cricketer Virat Kohli, emotional after finally winning the IPL title, emphasized his enduring love for Test cricket despite the achievement. Having just retired from Test cricket, Kohli urged young players to respect the traditional format, which he believes is key to earning genuine respect in the cricket world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:20 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli, one of cricket's most renowned figures, was visibly emotional after securing his first IPL title in 18 attempts. Despite the triumph, Kohli, a Test cricket enthusiast, maintains that the traditional format remains his top priority.

Having recently retired from Test cricket, Kohli expressed his deep-rooted admiration for the format, stating it is unmatched in its significance. Speaking to the broadcaster following a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final, Kohli remarked on the unparalleled satisfaction Test cricket brings.

Kohli, renowned for his strong advocacy of Test cricket in the past decade, urged the next generation of cricketers to cherish and respect the format, which he argues, is crucial for earning global recognition and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

