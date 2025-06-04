Carlos Alcaraz Dazzles in Roland Garros Semi-Finals
Carlos Alcaraz showcased a stunning performance, overpowering Tommy Paul with a decisive 6-0 6-1 6-4 victory to advance to the French Open semi-finals. Alcaraz, finding his form on the clay courts, dominated despite previous match struggles.
Although Alcaraz had faced challenges in earlier rounds requiring four sets, his performance on Court Philippe Chatrier was nearly flawless. 'It was like I could close my eyes and everything went in,' Alcaraz reflected on his dominant showing.
The second seed effortlessly advanced through the first set, claiming it without conceding a game. His opponent, former junior champion Paul, offered little resistance, enabling Alcaraz to prepare for a semi-final clash with Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti.
