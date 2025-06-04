Carlos Alcaraz Dazzles in Roland Garros Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz continued his exceptional journey at the French Open with a remarkable win against American 12th seed Tommy Paul. The Spaniard displayed unmatched prowess in a 6-0 6-1 6-4 triumph, cruising into the Roland Garros semi-finals.

Although Alcaraz had faced challenges in earlier rounds requiring four sets, his performance on Court Philippe Chatrier was nearly flawless. 'It was like I could close my eyes and everything went in,' Alcaraz reflected on his dominant showing.

The second seed effortlessly advanced through the first set, claiming it without conceding a game. His opponent, former junior champion Paul, offered little resistance, enabling Alcaraz to prepare for a semi-final clash with Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti.

