Carlos Alcaraz Dazzles in Roland Garros Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz showcased a stunning performance, overpowering Tommy Paul with a decisive 6-0 6-1 6-4 victory to advance to the French Open semi-finals. Alcaraz, finding his form on the clay courts, dominated despite previous match struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:54 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz continued his exceptional journey at the French Open with a remarkable win against American 12th seed Tommy Paul. The Spaniard displayed unmatched prowess in a 6-0 6-1 6-4 triumph, cruising into the Roland Garros semi-finals.

Although Alcaraz had faced challenges in earlier rounds requiring four sets, his performance on Court Philippe Chatrier was nearly flawless. 'It was like I could close my eyes and everything went in,' Alcaraz reflected on his dominant showing.

The second seed effortlessly advanced through the first set, claiming it without conceding a game. His opponent, former junior champion Paul, offered little resistance, enabling Alcaraz to prepare for a semi-final clash with Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti.

