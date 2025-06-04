Left Menu

Gary Stead to Bid Farewell as NZ Cricket Coach Amid Notable Achievements

Gary Stead, New Zealand's men's head cricket coach, will step down when his contract ends in June. Under his leadership, the team achieved numerous successes, including winning the ICC World Test Championship. As he reflects emotionally on his tenure, Stead plans to continue his coaching career abroad.

Gary Stead to Bid Farewell as NZ Cricket Coach Amid Notable Achievements
Gary Stead, the head coach of New Zealand's men's cricket team, will vacate his position once his contract lapses at the end of June, as announced on the ICC's official platform. Stead, previously having exited his role as the white-ball coach, was sidelined from a Test-specific position after a strategic move by New Zealand Cricket to appoint a single coach for all formats.

During his impressive seven-year tenure, the team clinched the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and achieved a clean 3-0 Test sweep in India last year. Under his guidance, they also constantly held a strong position in the ODI rankings, ultimately reaching the final rounds of multiple prestigious tournaments.

Reflecting on his tenure, an emotional Stead expressed pride in the milestones reached and credited his team's exceptional talent and dedication. Entering his next chapter, Stead appears eager to explore fresh opportunities in coaching both locally and internationally, backed by three decades in professional sports.

