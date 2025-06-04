Sri Lankan Cricketers Battle Tax Dispute in Court
Sri Lankan cricketers have appealed to the Court of Appeal regarding a tax dispute with their governing body and tax department. They assert they are service providers, not employees. An interim arrangement allows taxation to proceed from June, pausing recovery efforts for prior years until the case concludes.
Sri Lankan cricketers have taken their tax dispute to the Court of Appeal, challenging their classification as employees under the Inland Revenue Act. This case, involving both male and female players, seeks to redefine them as independent service providers.
Prominent players like Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, and Chamari Atapattu have joined the legal fight, with backing from Sri Lanka Cricket's legal team. However, the Solicitor General's Department maintains their status as employees due to existing contracts.
An interim settlement was reached, postponing the enforcement of tax liabilities from previous years until the case's resolution, while current tax deductions commenced in June. The court will resume hearings in November.
