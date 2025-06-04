RCB Triumphs: First IPL Victory Sparks Jubilant Bengaluru Celebrations
Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their inaugural IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings in the 2025 final. The team will celebrate their historic win with a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they will meet Karnataka's Chief Minister and fans will join in the festivities.
After a resounding victory in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to celebrate its landmark triumph with a grand victory parade on Wednesday. The parade will journey from the iconic Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, encapsulating the heart of Bengaluru in jubilant celebrations.
The win comes as RCB narrowly edged past Punjab Kings (PBKS) to secure their first-ever IPL title after a long 18-year wait. Fans can expect a spectacle as RCB players engage in festivities, starting at 6 PM at Chinnaswamy Stadium, showcasing the much-awaited trophy to a euphoric crowd.
Star player Virat Kohli, alongside captain Rajat Patidar, played a pivotal role in RCB's historic win, while PBKS mounted a strong challenge with commendable performances but ultimately fell short. Despite their loss, PBKS's journey to the finals remains notable under Shreyas Iyer's leadership.
