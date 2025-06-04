RCB's Triumphant Journey: A Historic IPL Victory After 18 Years

In a historic turn of events, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League, clinching their first title after an 18-year-long wait. The team edged past Punjab Kings in a thrilling final, underlining the sheer resilience and commitment that has characterized their journey.

Notably, this victory marks a special moment for RCB's legendary batsman, Virat Kohli, who, after nearly two decades, has added an IPL trophy to his illustrious career. Head coach Andy Flower, in a post-match conference, highlighted the dedication of the team, especially Kohli's contribution, saying it was a moment of immense pride and accomplishment.

The celebrations are set to sweep across Bengaluru, with preparations underway for a grand victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB fans are expected to turn up in massive numbers to celebrate a hard-fought triumph that will be etched in the annals of IPL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)