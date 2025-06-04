Left Menu

RCB's Triumphant Journey: A Historic IPL Victory After 18 Years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title after 18 years. RCB fans rejoiced as captain Rajat Patidar and star player Virat Kohli lifted the trophy. Coach Andy Flower praised their dedication, emphasizing Kohli's journey. Celebrations include a victory parade in Bengaluru, marking a historic moment for the team.

RCB head coach Andy Flower (Photo/IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic turn of events, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League, clinching their first title after an 18-year-long wait. The team edged past Punjab Kings in a thrilling final, underlining the sheer resilience and commitment that has characterized their journey.

Notably, this victory marks a special moment for RCB's legendary batsman, Virat Kohli, who, after nearly two decades, has added an IPL trophy to his illustrious career. Head coach Andy Flower, in a post-match conference, highlighted the dedication of the team, especially Kohli's contribution, saying it was a moment of immense pride and accomplishment.

The celebrations are set to sweep across Bengaluru, with preparations underway for a grand victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB fans are expected to turn up in massive numbers to celebrate a hard-fought triumph that will be etched in the annals of IPL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

