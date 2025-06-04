Manchester City's Strategic Boost: Signing of Reijnders

Manchester City has successfully completed a deal to sign Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year contract valued at 55 million euros, according to a source close to the team. The 26-year-old Reijnders originally joined AC Milan in 2023 and recently extended his contract with the Italian club until 2030.

Reijnders delivered a stellar performance in the 2024-25 season, bagging 15 goals and earning the title of Serie A's best midfielder, a remarkable feat considering Milan's eighth-place finish. His international track record includes 22 appearances for the Netherlands, making him a valuable addition to Pep Guardiola's squad.

The midfielder's transfer to Manchester City comes at a critical time following Kevin De Bruyne's departure. With City's third-place finish in the recent Premier League season, securing Reijnders is seen as crucial to maintaining competitiveness on the international stage, especially ahead of their upcoming Club World Cup fixtures.

