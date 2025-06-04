Left Menu

Manchester City's Strategic Boost: Signing of Reijnders

Manchester City has secured a lucrative deal to bring Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan in a move to bolster their midfield edge. Reijnders' signing follows Kevin De Bruyne's imminent departure, as City aims to reinforce their squad for future competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:20 IST
Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City has successfully completed a deal to sign Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year contract valued at 55 million euros, according to a source close to the team. The 26-year-old Reijnders originally joined AC Milan in 2023 and recently extended his contract with the Italian club until 2030.

Reijnders delivered a stellar performance in the 2024-25 season, bagging 15 goals and earning the title of Serie A's best midfielder, a remarkable feat considering Milan's eighth-place finish. His international track record includes 22 appearances for the Netherlands, making him a valuable addition to Pep Guardiola's squad.

The midfielder's transfer to Manchester City comes at a critical time following Kevin De Bruyne's departure. With City's third-place finish in the recent Premier League season, securing Reijnders is seen as crucial to maintaining competitiveness on the international stage, especially ahead of their upcoming Club World Cup fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

