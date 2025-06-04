Royal Triumph Amid Tragedy: RCB's Emotional IPL Victory Celebration
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their maiden IPL trophy win amidst the backdrop of a tragic event outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. While at least four people died in a stampede, Virat Kohli and the team dedicated their victory to their loyal fanbase, acknowledging their unwavering support over the past 17 years.
Despite the shadow of a tragedy outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where four people lost their lives, Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their inaugural IPL win. The celebrations were a tribute to their steadfast fans who have supported the team over many years of challenges.
Following their triumph, team members met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar. The players were honored at the Vidhana Soudha, where they received traditional Mysore Petta and garlands before continuing to the stadium for celebrations.
Due to rain and safety concerns arising from the earlier crowd chaos, an open-top bus parade was canceled. Instead, RCB players entered the stadium in their team bus, greeted by exuberant fans who followed with chants and slogans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battle in Hathras: Unpacking the 2024 Stampede Case
RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Fined as SRH Clinches Victory
Chlorine Leak Panic Triggers Hospital Stampede, Sparks Investigations
"This is my first year as captain, I think it's a dream season": Rajat Patidar reflects on his debut season as skipper of RCB
Tragedy Strikes RCB Celebration: Stampede Claims 11 Lives