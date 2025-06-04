Left Menu

Royal Triumph Amid Tragedy: RCB's Emotional IPL Victory Celebration

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their maiden IPL trophy win amidst the backdrop of a tragic event outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. While at least four people died in a stampede, Virat Kohli and the team dedicated their victory to their loyal fanbase, acknowledging their unwavering support over the past 17 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:42 IST
Despite the shadow of a tragedy outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, where four people lost their lives, Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their inaugural IPL win. The celebrations were a tribute to their steadfast fans who have supported the team over many years of challenges.

Following their triumph, team members met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar. The players were honored at the Vidhana Soudha, where they received traditional Mysore Petta and garlands before continuing to the stadium for celebrations.

Due to rain and safety concerns arising from the earlier crowd chaos, an open-top bus parade was canceled. Instead, RCB players entered the stadium in their team bus, greeted by exuberant fans who followed with chants and slogans.

