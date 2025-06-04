Jakob Michelsen Takes the Helm: New Era for Denmark's Women's National Team
Jakob Michelsen will assume the role of head coach of Denmark's women's national team post-European Championship. Transitioning from HamKam in Norway, Michelsen is signed on until 2028 with extension options. Denmark faces Sweden, Germany, and Poland in Group C of the upcoming tournament.
Jakob Michelsen, a seasoned coach from Norwegian men's team HamKam, will lead Denmark's women's national team following the European Championship in July, as confirmed by the Danish Football Association on Wednesday.
Michelsen, 44, steps in for outgoing coach Andree Jeglertz, with a contract lasting until 2028 and potential for extensions. His appointment signals a new chapter for the Danish squad, which achieved its best performance in 2017 as a finalist against the Netherlands.
In the imminent Championship, Denmark will compete in Group C alongside formidable opponents Sweden, Germany, and Poland, aiming to surpass their previous records on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Catherine Savage Joins Kiwi Group Capital as Director with Financial Governance Expertise
Two Maoists, including splinter group chief carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty, killed in Jharkhand: DIG Palamu.
Outrage Over Inaction: Minority Group Condemns Lack of Arrests in Jashore Attacks
Youth killed in group clash
Bhopal Group Calls for Eco-Friendly Eid: Clay Goats for Bakrid Sacrifice