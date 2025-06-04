Jakob Michelsen Takes the Helm: New Era for Denmark's Women's National Team

Jakob Michelsen, a seasoned coach from Norwegian men's team HamKam, will lead Denmark's women's national team following the European Championship in July, as confirmed by the Danish Football Association on Wednesday.

Michelsen, 44, steps in for outgoing coach Andree Jeglertz, with a contract lasting until 2028 and potential for extensions. His appointment signals a new chapter for the Danish squad, which achieved its best performance in 2017 as a finalist against the Netherlands.

In the imminent Championship, Denmark will compete in Group C alongside formidable opponents Sweden, Germany, and Poland, aiming to surpass their previous records on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)