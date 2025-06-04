Left Menu

Jakob Michelsen Takes the Helm: New Era for Denmark's Women's National Team

Jakob Michelsen will assume the role of head coach of Denmark's women's national team post-European Championship. Transitioning from HamKam in Norway, Michelsen is signed on until 2028 with extension options. Denmark faces Sweden, Germany, and Poland in Group C of the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:13 IST
Jakob Michelsen, a seasoned coach from Norwegian men's team HamKam, will lead Denmark's women's national team following the European Championship in July, as confirmed by the Danish Football Association on Wednesday.

Michelsen, 44, steps in for outgoing coach Andree Jeglertz, with a contract lasting until 2028 and potential for extensions. His appointment signals a new chapter for the Danish squad, which achieved its best performance in 2017 as a finalist against the Netherlands.

In the imminent Championship, Denmark will compete in Group C alongside formidable opponents Sweden, Germany, and Poland, aiming to surpass their previous records on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

