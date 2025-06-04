Jannik Sinner's Dominant Path to French Open Glory

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, continued his remarkable journey to potentially securing his first French Open title. He achieved a commanding 6-1 7-5 6-0 triumph over Kazakh player Alexander Bublik, which catapulted him into the semi-finals of the Roland Garros on Wednesday.

This near-perfect performance makes Sinner the first Italian man to enter six Grand Slam semi-finals, extending his winning streak at major tournaments to 19 consecutive matches. Sinner's latest victory comes on the heels of his success at both the U.S. Open last year and January's Australian Open.

After a weather delay, the game's pace quickly accelerated, with Sinner initially seizing a 5-0 lead. In the second set, Bublik rallied, but Sinner capitalized on a critical lapse to secure the set. The third set saw Sinner regain dominance, ultimately leading to a confident win.

(With inputs from agencies.)