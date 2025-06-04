Left Menu

Jitesh Sharma: Leading Vidarbha Pro T20 League's Exciting Line-up

India's cricketing talent Jitesh Sharma will lead the NECO Master Blaster in the upcoming Vidarbha Pro T20 League at VCA Stadium, featuring prominent players like Ranji Trophy winner Sanjay Ramaswamy. The league also highlights Bharti Fulmali as the women's captain. Matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema, FanCode, and broadcasted on DD Sports.

Updated: 04-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:55 IST
India's wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma is set to captivate cricket fans as he leads the NECO Master Blaster team in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, held from June 5 to 15 at VCA Stadium. Sharma, a star of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory, will be accompanied by accomplished players including Ranji Trophy-winning opener Sanjay Ramaswamy.

The women's team will see its charge under the leadership of Bharti Fulmali, with Riddhi Naik as her vice-captain. NECO Master Blaster owner Anand Jayaswal expressed his pride in his team leaders, noting their potential to inspire and create new heroes throughout the season.

The excitement of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be accessible to fans nationwide through live streaming services on JioCinema, FanCode, and television broadcasts on DD Sports, bringing the thrilling cricket action to a wider audience.

