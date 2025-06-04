Jitesh Sharma: Leading Vidarbha Pro T20 League's Exciting Line-up

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma is set to captivate cricket fans as he leads the NECO Master Blaster team in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, held from June 5 to 15 at VCA Stadium. Sharma, a star of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory, will be accompanied by accomplished players including Ranji Trophy-winning opener Sanjay Ramaswamy.

The women's team will see its charge under the leadership of Bharti Fulmali, with Riddhi Naik as her vice-captain. NECO Master Blaster owner Anand Jayaswal expressed his pride in his team leaders, noting their potential to inspire and create new heroes throughout the season.

The excitement of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be accessible to fans nationwide through live streaming services on JioCinema, FanCode, and television broadcasts on DD Sports, bringing the thrilling cricket action to a wider audience.