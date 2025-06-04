Left Menu

Akash Parkar's Electrifying Super Over Seals Victory for SoBo Mumbai Falcons

Akash Parkar's dazzling Super Over performance led SoBo Mumbai Falcons to victory in the T20 Mumbai League opener. Facing all six balls, Parkar scored an unbeaten 27, setting ARCS Andheri a daunting 28-run target. The Falcons' win was secured by Raut's tight bowling, conceding merely 13 runs.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons batters (Photo: T20 Mumbai League). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a thrilling start to the T20 Mumbai League's third edition, Akash Parkar unleashed a stunning performance to secure a victory for SoBo Mumbai Falcons against ARCS Andheri at Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium. Parkar's mastery in the Super Over set a formidable target of 28 runs off six balls.

Despite a rain delay that extended the match decision to a Super Over, Parkar's unbeaten 27 from six deliveries dazzled the crowd, as he cleared the boundary thrice and added two fours, leaving little room for the opposition. This riveting display earned Parkar the Player of the Match accolade.

Seasoned bowler Siddharth Raut's skillful delivery in the subsequent over ensured ARCS Andheri's key players, Shivam Dube and Musheer Khan, were restricted to just 13 runs, cementing a well-deserved victory for the Falcons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

