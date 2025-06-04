Akash Parkar's Electrifying Super Over Seals Victory for SoBo Mumbai Falcons

In a thrilling start to the T20 Mumbai League's third edition, Akash Parkar unleashed a stunning performance to secure a victory for SoBo Mumbai Falcons against ARCS Andheri at Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium. Parkar's mastery in the Super Over set a formidable target of 28 runs off six balls.

Despite a rain delay that extended the match decision to a Super Over, Parkar's unbeaten 27 from six deliveries dazzled the crowd, as he cleared the boundary thrice and added two fours, leaving little room for the opposition. This riveting display earned Parkar the Player of the Match accolade.

Seasoned bowler Siddharth Raut's skillful delivery in the subsequent over ensured ARCS Andheri's key players, Shivam Dube and Musheer Khan, were restricted to just 13 runs, cementing a well-deserved victory for the Falcons.

