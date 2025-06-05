Simone Inzaghi: The Italian Genius Takes Helm at Al-Hilal

Simone Inzaghi has officially taken over as coach of Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League team announced. The decision follows Inzaghi's departure from Inter Milan, where a tough 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain marked a frustrating end to a trophyless season.

According to the Saudi club, the 49-year-old Italian has signed a two-year contract, formalized in a signing event held in Paris. Reports in Italian media suggest that this contract could be valued up to 30 million euros per season.

Inzaghi, who clinched six trophies during his time with Inter, is set to enhance his track record with Al-Hilal, a team crowned as Saudi champions 19 times and Asian champions four times. His first management test will come at the Club World Cup in the U.S., where Al-Hilal faces Real Madrid on June 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)