Bangladesh Announces Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series, Kicking Off ICC WTC Cycle

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced its 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Key returns include Litton Das and Ebadot Hossain, while three players from the previous series miss out. Matches start June 17 in Galle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:55 IST
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday disclosed the 16-member squad set to challenge Sri Lanka in the upcoming two-match Test series. These fixtures mark the beginning of Bangladesh's stride in the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, as published on the ICC website.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, 25, will continue captaining the team due to his strong showing as a consistent top-order batter in the last WTC cycle, which saw Bangladesh wrapping up in seventh place. Alongside key returnees like wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who missed the last series, and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, left-arm spinner Hasan Murad and right-arm pacer Nahid Rana make comebacks.

Missing out from the squad are left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who were part of the recent home Test series against Zimbabwe. The forthcoming tour, starting in Sri Lanka on June 13, will see the first Test in Galle on June 17, and the second in Colombo on June 25. Successive ODIs and T20Is extend the trip until July 16, reports ESPNcricinfo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

