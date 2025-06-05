Left Menu

West Indies Face Tough Challenge Without Hayley Matthews in England ODI Series

West Indies might play the third ODI against England without star all-rounder Hayley Matthews, sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Matthews, crucial for her team, was already absent in the second ODI loss. With Matthews in recovery, West Indies eyes the return of Qiana Joseph for the final match.

Updated: 05-06-2025 11:16 IST
Hayley Matthews. (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Star all-rounder Hayley Matthews may miss the third ODI against England, following a left shoulder injury sustained during the West Indies tour, according to an ICC report. Matthews was absent from the field during the second ODI in Leicester, allowing the host team to wrap up the series early.

West Indies Women's head coach Shane Deitz reported, "She's going to London tomorrow morning, so we'll know more then." Matthews' absence was a significant blow, leading to a substantial 143-run defeat in the second match, and her performance in the T20I phase had earned her Player of the Series honors.

Despite the setback, the team hopes for the return of Qiana Joseph during the final ODI in Taunton. "I was hoping she'd be okay today, but she got on the team bus and looked terrible, so we sent her back to bed," Deitz detailed. Meanwhile, England could secure a complete series sweep with a win in the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

