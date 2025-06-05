Left Menu

K L Rahul Gears Up for England Tests Amid High Stakes

K L Rahul prepares for the England Test series by playing for India A against England Lions. This match provides a crucial opportunity for fringe players to impress selectors. Key members of the main Test squad are involved, with squad positions at stake for the upcoming Test series opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:33 IST
K L Rahul Gears Up for England Tests Amid High Stakes
cricket
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

K L Rahul is set to make a mark in his first red-ball match in months, as India A takes on England Lions in their final unofficial test starting Friday. The Test series against England is just around the corner, and Rahul's performance here is critical.

Rahul, with a decent past record in England, including two hundreds, is the senior batter following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements. With an average of 33.57 in 58 Tests, Rahul must cement his position, either opening or playing down the order.

Pacer Akash Deep, potentially participating, adds intrigue, while key Test players faced challenges due to conflicting IPL schedules. As flatter pitches could hinder preparation, the stakes remain high. In contrast, England grapples with injuries, pointing to a competitive series ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025