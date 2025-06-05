K L Rahul Gears Up for England Tests Amid High Stakes
K L Rahul prepares for the England Test series by playing for India A against England Lions. This match provides a crucial opportunity for fringe players to impress selectors. Key members of the main Test squad are involved, with squad positions at stake for the upcoming Test series opener.
K L Rahul is set to make a mark in his first red-ball match in months, as India A takes on England Lions in their final unofficial test starting Friday. The Test series against England is just around the corner, and Rahul's performance here is critical.
Rahul, with a decent past record in England, including two hundreds, is the senior batter following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements. With an average of 33.57 in 58 Tests, Rahul must cement his position, either opening or playing down the order.
Pacer Akash Deep, potentially participating, adds intrigue, while key Test players faced challenges due to conflicting IPL schedules. As flatter pitches could hinder preparation, the stakes remain high. In contrast, England grapples with injuries, pointing to a competitive series ahead.

