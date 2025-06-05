Aussie's Last-Minute Triumph: World Cup Dream Intensifies
Aziz Behich's decisive 90th-minute goal secured Australia's 1-0 victory over Japan in Perth, bringing the Socceroos closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. As their World Cup prospects brighten, the outcome depends on Saudi Arabia's performance. Japan, already qualified, fielded an experimental team during this gripping match.
- Country:
- Australia
In a dramatic Thursday night showdown in Perth, Australia's Aziz Behich scored a last-minute goal to secure a crucial 1-0 victory over Japan, propelling the Socceroos nearer to the 2026 World Cup.
With only the top two from Asia Group C assured placement in the tournament, Australia now sits comfortably six points ahead of the third place, anticipation mounting as they await Saudi Arabia's upcoming game against Bahrain.
An experimental Japanese side, albeit dominant in possession, couldn't find the net. Takefusa Kubo missed a key chance, allowing Behich's 90th-minute goal to break a 16-year drought against Japan, bringing fans at Perth Stadium to their feet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- World Cup
- Aziz Behich
- goal
- Japan
- Perth
- qualifying
- Victory
- Soccer
- Football
ALSO READ
Rice Prices Scandal: Japanese Farm Minister Resigns Amid Voter Outcry
Migrant workers in Malaysia seek unpaid wages from supplier to Japanese companies
Resignation Over Rice: A Political Tempest Boils in Japan
Japan's Trade Struggles Amidst US Tariff Impositions
Rice Crisis: Minister Resigns Amid Soaring Prices in Japan