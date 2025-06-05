Aussie's Last-Minute Triumph: World Cup Dream Intensifies

In a dramatic Thursday night showdown in Perth, Australia's Aziz Behich scored a last-minute goal to secure a crucial 1-0 victory over Japan, propelling the Socceroos nearer to the 2026 World Cup.

With only the top two from Asia Group C assured placement in the tournament, Australia now sits comfortably six points ahead of the third place, anticipation mounting as they await Saudi Arabia's upcoming game against Bahrain.

An experimental Japanese side, albeit dominant in possession, couldn't find the net. Takefusa Kubo missed a key chance, allowing Behich's 90th-minute goal to break a 16-year drought against Japan, bringing fans at Perth Stadium to their feet.

(With inputs from agencies.)