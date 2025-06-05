Iga Swiatek's Streak Ends as Sabalenka Triumphs in French Open Semi-Finals
Iga Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion, was defeated by world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, halting her 26-game winning streak. Sabalenka's powerful performance overcame Swiatek's attempt to claim a historic fourth consecutive title in the Open era. Sabalenka is set to face either Lois Boisson or Coco Gauff next.
In a surprising turn of events at the French Open, four-time champion Iga Swiatek's remarkable streak came to an end. The formidable Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Swiatek in the semi-finals on Thursday, with scores of 6-7(1) 6-4 0-6, concluding Swiatek's 26-game winning run in Paris.
The defending champion Swiatek had hoped to make history by securing her fourth consecutive title in the Open era, a feat no female player has achieved since 1968. However, Sabalenka's overwhelming power play proved too much for the Polish star to handle in this high-stakes match.
With this victory, Sabalenka has carved her path to the final, where she will confront either France's wildcard entrant Lois Boisson or second seed Coco Gauff. This outcome sets the stage for a thrilling showdown this Saturday as Sabalenka seeks further glory.
