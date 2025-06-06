Left Menu

Gabriel Veiga Joins Porto: A New Chapter Before Club World Cup

Spanish midfielder Gabriel Veiga transfers from Al-Ahli to Porto with a five-year contract and a 65-million-euro buyout clause. Veiga, who helped secure the Asian Champions League Elite title for Al-Ahli, joins Porto ahead of their participation in the Club World Cup starting June 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:50 IST
Spanish football sensation Gabriel Veiga has officially transitioned to Portuguese giants Porto from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, as both clubs confirmed on Thursday. Veiga has inked a five-year deal with an impressive 65-million-euro buyout clause, underscoring his anticipated impact in Europe.

Al-Ahli extended their gratitude, stating, 'Thank you, Gabri. We wish you all the best in your next journey with @FCPorto.' During his tenure at Al-Ahli, Veiga netted 12 goals and contributed 10 assists across 66 matches, playing a pivotal role in clinching the Asian Champions League Elite title.

Porto is set to compete in Group A of the upcoming 32-team Club World Cup, commencing on June 14. They will face formidable line-ups including Brazil's Palmeiras, Egypt's Al-Ahly, and the U.S. squad Inter Miami.

