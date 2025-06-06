Ancelotti's Brazil Faces Setback in World Cup Qualifiers

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as Brazil's coach hit an early roadblock with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador in Thursday's South American World Cup qualifiers. Ancelotti, under immense pressure, watched as Brazil failed to crack Ecuador's staunch defense.

Despite creating more opportunities in the second half, Brazil could not convert chances. Richarlison's missed opportunity and Casemiro's powerful long-range shot, saved by the talented Gonzalo Valle, highlighted Brazil's offensive struggles.

Ecuador, strengthening their position in second place with 24 points, look toward qualifying for the World Cup. Brazil holds fourth place with 22 points, preparing for their upcoming match against Paraguay.