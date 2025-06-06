Yamal's Brilliance Seals Spain's Dominance in Nations League Semifinals

Lamine Yamal dazzled in the Nations League semifinals, scoring twice as Spain defeated France 5-4. The young sensation left his mark against a fatigued French side, featuring significant contributions from PSG players Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele, as Spain secured a thrilling victory.

In a game billed as a showcase for young stars, it was Yamal who emerged dominant. The excitement was tempered by a late French resurgence, with goals from Kylian Mbappé, Rayan Cherki, and others closing the gap, but Spain held firm to enter the finals against Portugal.

Spain's attack was lively and aggressive, with Nico Williams and Mikel Merino contributing early goals. Despite some French resistance, Yamal's penalty and later contributions from Pedri and Williams sealed their victory, as Spain looks forward to its next challenge against Portugal.

