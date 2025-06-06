Left Menu

Yamal's Brilliance Seals Spain's Dominance in Nations League Semifinals

Lamine Yamal, a 17-year-old Spanish footballer, scored twice to lead Spain to a thrilling 5-4 victory over France in the Nations League semifinal. Yamal outperformed French stars as Spain secure their spot in the final against Portugal, overcoming multiple late goals from France to maintain the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:43 IST
Yamal's Brilliance Seals Spain's Dominance in Nations League Semifinals
Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • Germany

Lamine Yamal dazzled in the Nations League semifinals, scoring twice as Spain defeated France 5-4. The young sensation left his mark against a fatigued French side, featuring significant contributions from PSG players Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele, as Spain secured a thrilling victory.

In a game billed as a showcase for young stars, it was Yamal who emerged dominant. The excitement was tempered by a late French resurgence, with goals from Kylian Mbappé, Rayan Cherki, and others closing the gap, but Spain held firm to enter the finals against Portugal.

Spain's attack was lively and aggressive, with Nico Williams and Mikel Merino contributing early goals. Despite some French resistance, Yamal's penalty and later contributions from Pedri and Williams sealed their victory, as Spain looks forward to its next challenge against Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025