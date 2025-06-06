Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics Amid U.S. Travel Ban

The U.S. travel ban on certain countries is raising questions about visa policies ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With exceptions for athletes, concerns remain for fans and visitors. Collaborative efforts with FIFA and Olympic officials aim to address visa and security challenges.

The recent travel ban implemented by the U.S. government is creating significant uncertainty for the upcoming 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, two monumental events in the sports world. The ban targets citizens from 12 nations, with tighter restrictions on visitors from seven more countries. These measures are raising concerns about the impact on these globally anticipated events.

While the policy includes exceptions for athletes, coaches, and essential personnel, the same provisions do not extend to fans wanting to attend these events. The challenge of acquiring visas for fans, particularly from countries like Iran, which have traditionally faced hurdles, continues to be a contentious issue. Despite these complications, the U.S. is in active discussions with FIFA and Olympic officials to mitigate any adverse effects.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has maintained a close relationship with U.S. authorities to ensure the smooth operations of the World Cup, while LA28 officials have expressed confidence in securing necessary cooperation for an accommodating environment during the Olympics. Lessons are sought from past hosts like Russia and Qatar, who provided visa solutions for event attendees.

