Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches Second Season of Madhya Pradesh League

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League in Gwalior, emphasizing cricket’s role in uniting India. Scindia praised the inclusion of women's teams, highlighted the league’s impact on player visibility, and commended efforts for sports development spearheaded by Mahanaryaman Scindia.

Updated: 06-06-2025 10:23 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches Second Season of Madhya Pradesh League
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia kickstarted the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) in a ceremony held in Gwalior on Thursday. In his address, he emphasized cricket's integral role in Indian culture, remarking, "Cricket is not just a sport; it embodies a spirit that unites millions across the country."

Reflecting on his childhood memories, Scindia shared experiences of mingling with legendary cricketers, crediting the evolution of the sport and praising the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's organisational success. He lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2025 victory under Captain Rajat Patidar, whose Madhya Pradesh roots are a point of pride.

The minister marked this season as a milestone for women's empowerment with the inclusion of women's teams, expressing confidence in their potential to make history. He cited the state's growing sports infrastructure and public engagement as crucial factors contributing to the league's aspirations.

Describing MPL as a springboard for young talent, Scindia underscored the role of IPL scouts who have selected 11 MPL players for IPL in the past year. He noted Madhya Pradesh's singular achievement in establishing such a professional league, with matches set in the world-class Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium from June 12.

Scindia also recognized Mahanaryaman Scindia, the Chairman of MPL, for his visionary leadership and the success of MPL Season 1, stating the league's purpose as nurturing young talent for national recognition. The minister credited the MPL team for turning it into a prestigious platform in the state.

