Ahlawat and Sharma Struggle at KLM Open as Gouveia Shines

Indian golfers Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma had disappointing first rounds at the KLM Open, each scoring seven-over 78. They risk missing the cut, while Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia leads with a seven-under 64. Ahlawat showed potential last week, but challenges remain for both players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:56 IST
Indian golfers Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma began their KLM Open campaigns with disappointing performances, each carding a seven-over 78 on their first round. This places them at risk of not making the cut, a situation compounded by recent struggles following the Hero Indian Open in March.

Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal took an early lead in the tournament, delivering an impeccable seven-under 64. Gouveia's round included an impressive run on the back nine with seven birdies, establishing him as the player to beat in the initial stages.

While Ahlawat had shown glimpses of form with a tied 13th finish at the Austrian Alpine Open recently, both he and Sharma have significant ground to cover to stay in contention. Positioned at tied 141, they face considerable pressure heading into the rest of the tournament.

