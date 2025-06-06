Left Menu

Lamine Yamal: Rising Star Shines in Nations League Semis

Lamine Yamal's stellar performance against France in the Nations League semi-final has bolstered his chances for the Ballon d'Or. The 17-year-old Barcelona player scored twice, leading Spain to a 5-4 victory over France. The competition for the prestigious award is between Yamal and Ousmane Dembele.

Updated: 06-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:44 IST
Lamine Yamal's outstanding display in the semi-finals of the Nations League has reignited discussions about his potential to win the Ballon d'Or. The young Barcelona prodigy was instrumental in Spain's thrilling 5-4 victory over France, scoring twice in a match that showcased his immense talent and promise.

Spain's manager, Luis de la Fuente, highlighted Yamal's contribution, stating that the 17-year-old had made a compelling case for the prestigious award. The conversation for the golden ball seems to be a close contest between Yamal and France's Ousmane Dembele, both of whom have had impressive seasons at their respective clubs and national teams.

Despite the fierce competition, Yamal remains focused on his performance, emphasizing his motivation and dedication to the sport. With nominations for the 2025 Ballon d'Or to be revealed in August, the football world will be watching closely to see if Yamal's on-field excellence will culminate in the esteemed accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

