Breaking Barriers: Women's Rugby Sevens Takes Off in Bosnia

Bosnia's first women's rugby sevens team has emerged in Zenica, sparked by Erna Huseinovic's dedication. The team is preparing for their international debut in Croatia this September, aiming for success in regional contests and a spot in the 2032 Olympic Games.

The initiative, led by the national women's team coach and vice-president of the Bosnian rugby association, Mirza Oruc, seeks to form women's teams in several Bosnian cities. This move hopes to challenge stereotypes and increase participation across both local and international levels.

Beyond the competitive angle, rugby has captured the hearts of many, including Sara Hadzic, who transitioned from karate to rugby for its unique camaraderie. Brankica Sekerovic, a supporter turned player, highlights the social and familial aspects of the sport.

