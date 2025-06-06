Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women's Rugby Sevens Takes Off in Bosnia

Erna Huseinovic, a passionate rugby winger from Zenica, Bosnia, is set to compete internationally. Highlighting Bosnia's first women's rugby sevens team, the sport aims to break stereotypes and expand nationwide. Huseinovic and her team aspire for success in regional competitions and qualification in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Updated: 06-06-2025 15:31 IST
Bosnia's first women's rugby sevens team has emerged in Zenica, sparked by Erna Huseinovic's dedication. The team is preparing for their international debut in Croatia this September, aiming for success in regional contests and a spot in the 2032 Olympic Games.

The initiative, led by the national women's team coach and vice-president of the Bosnian rugby association, Mirza Oruc, seeks to form women's teams in several Bosnian cities. This move hopes to challenge stereotypes and increase participation across both local and international levels.

Beyond the competitive angle, rugby has captured the hearts of many, including Sara Hadzic, who transitioned from karate to rugby for its unique camaraderie. Brankica Sekerovic, a supporter turned player, highlights the social and familial aspects of the sport.

