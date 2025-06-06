Left Menu

Sabalenka Strides to French Open Final with Grit and Strategy

Aryna Sabalenka has reached her first French Open final by defeating Iga Swiatek, the four-time champion, in the semi-finals. Despite her significant achievement, Sabalenka and her team remain focused, emphasizing the importance of staying grounded and taking strategic steps forward in her career.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked female tennis player, has advanced to her inaugural French Open final after toppling four-time champion Iga Swiatek in a thrilling semi-final showdown on Thursday.

The Belarusian athlete displayed tenacity and strategic prowess, overcoming Swiatek in three sets and securing a final clash with second seed Coco Gauff. Notably, this achievement at Roland Garros adds to Sabalenka's impressive collection of Grand Slam titles, which already includes victories at the Australian Open and U.S. Open.

Despite the momentous win, Sabalenka's coach, Anton Dubrov, emphasizes the need to keep the enthusiasm in check. He stresses the long-term view of maintaining composure and focusing on future strategies to continue their success on the clay courts.

