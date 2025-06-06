Carlos Alcaraz Advances to French Open Final
Carlos Alcaraz moved to the French Open finals after Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injury. Alcaraz, aiming to defend his title, will face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final. Despite challenges, Alcaraz displayed determination and skill, overcoming Musetti's initial strong defense.
Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion, has progressed to the French Open finals following the withdrawal of Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti due to an injury. The match ended with Musetti trailing 4-6 7-6(3) 6-0 2-0.
Alcaraz is attempting to be only the third man this century to retain the Roland Garros title, joining the ranks of legends Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten. He is set to face either the world's top-ranked player, Jannik Sinner, or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the final matchup.
The Spaniard faced early resilience from Musetti but overcame it admirably, especially after tying the match in a second-set tiebreak. Alcaraz then took complete control, delivering a masterclass in the third set before Musetti conceded due to a left thigh problem during the fourth set.
(With inputs from agencies.)
