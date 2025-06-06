Left Menu

Cricket Titans Clash: South Africa vs. Australia in World Test Championship Final

South Africa faces Australia in the World Test Championship Final at Lord's—a significant milestone for South African cricket. AB de Villiers expresses support for the South African team, optimistic about their chances despite Australia's favored status. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch regards Travis Head as a potential game-changer.

Updated: 06-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:22 IST
The upcoming World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's marks a landmark moment in South Africa's cricket history. Scheduled from June 11 to 15, the match holds high stakes as Australia defends its title.

AB de Villiers, a celebrated former player with 8,765 Test runs, remains hopeful that South Africa can pull off an upset against the Pat Cummins-led Australian team. He acknowledges Australia's experienced squad but exudes confidence in South Africa's well-balanced lineup.

Finch, former Australian captain, expects Travis Head to impact the match significantly, especially following Head's century against India in the 2023 final. The strategic emphasis appears on leveraging the preparation time, as key players like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne aim to be in peak form.

