Spurs Dismiss Postecoglou Despite Europa Triumph

Tottenham Hotspur have dismissed manager Ange Postecoglou, despite winning the Europa League. His sacking follows a poor Premier League showing, with the team finishing 17th. The club stated that a change was necessary despite the European success, as it could not overshadow domestic failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:50 IST
Tottenham Hotspur

In a surprising move, Tottenham Hotspur has officially parted ways with their manager, Ange Postecoglou. This announcement came despite the club's recent triumph in the Europa League, their first major trophy in 17 years.

Postecoglou's tenure at Spurs concludes exactly two years after his appointment, marred by the team's disappointing domestic performances. The team managed to secure a spot in the upcoming Champions League, but their 17th-place finish in the Premier League was deemed unacceptable.

In an official statement, Spurs' Board emphasized the need for change, acknowledging the Europa League victory but asserting the importance of consistent league success. Postecoglou's struggles in the domestic league ultimately outweighed his European accomplishments.

