Left Menu

Gian Piero Gasperini Takes Reins at Roma: A New Era Begins

Gian Piero Gasperini has been appointed as the new coach of Roma, succeeding Claudio Ranieri. Gasperini brings his successful track record from Atalanta, where he led the team to numerous victories, including a Europa League triumph. Roma aims to rise under his leadership with a new three-year deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:23 IST
Gian Piero Gasperini Takes Reins at Roma: A New Era Begins
  • Country:
  • Italy

Gian Piero Gasperini has been officially named the new head coach of Roma, following the retirement of Claudio Ranieri. Gasperini, who previously found success with Atalanta including a Europa League win in 2024, is looking forward to the challenges that come with his new role.

After steering Atalanta to six Serie A top-four finishes and a Champions League quarterfinal, Gasperini is set on overhauling Roma's fortunes. In a candid interview, he expressed confidence in taking the reins at a club transitioning under American ownership, seeing it as a significant challenge.

Gasperini's appointment marks the fourth coaching change for Roma since the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. As Gasperini brings his offensive tactics to Roma, the club continues its quest for a new stadium and aims to improve on its recent Europa League participation.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025