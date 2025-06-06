Gian Piero Gasperini Takes Reins at Roma: A New Era Begins

Gian Piero Gasperini has been officially named the new head coach of Roma, following the retirement of Claudio Ranieri. Gasperini, who previously found success with Atalanta including a Europa League win in 2024, is looking forward to the challenges that come with his new role.

After steering Atalanta to six Serie A top-four finishes and a Champions League quarterfinal, Gasperini is set on overhauling Roma's fortunes. In a candid interview, he expressed confidence in taking the reins at a club transitioning under American ownership, seeing it as a significant challenge.

Gasperini's appointment marks the fourth coaching change for Roma since the dismissal of Jose Mourinho. As Gasperini brings his offensive tactics to Roma, the club continues its quest for a new stadium and aims to improve on its recent Europa League participation.