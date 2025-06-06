Left Menu

Tottenham's Swift Exit: Postecoglou Sacked Despite Europa Triumph

Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Ange Postecoglou after just two seasons, despite winning the Europa League. A disappointing 17th-place finish in the Premier League overshadowed the club's first trophy win in 17 years. Tottenham seeks a fresh approach to ensure success in upcoming seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:24 IST
Ange Postecoglou
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising move, Tottenham Hotspur has parted ways with manager Ange Postecoglou, only two weeks after he guided the team to a Europa League victory.

The decision comes in light of Tottenham's underwhelming performance in the Premier League, where they ended the season in 17th place, narrowly avoiding relegation.

The club acknowledged Postecoglou's contributions but emphasized the need for new leadership to improve competitive prospects in future campaigns.

