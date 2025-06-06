France Faces Germany Without Key Strikers in Nations League

France's hopes in the Nations League third-place match against Germany have taken a hit, with key strikers Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola ruled out due to injuries. The French Football Federation confirmed their absence.

Dembele was substituted late in France's 5-4 loss to Spain on Thursday, and subsequent medical checks revealed a significant lesion. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola continues to struggle with a knee ailment, further limiting options for the French front line.

Neither player will be replaced as France aims to secure a respectable position in the competition. Meanwhile, the spotlight turns to the final, where Portugal and Spain will clash for the Nations League title on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)