Djokovic Contemplates Future After French Open Defeat

Novak Djokovic is uncertain about his future at the French Open after losing to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final. The 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed doubts about whether this was his last appearance at Roland Garros, with Wimbledon next on his agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:47 IST
Novak Djokovic faces uncertainty about his future at the French Open following a defeat by world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. The 24-time Grand Slam champion hinted that this might have been his final appearance at Roland Garros, stating he is unsure of what lies ahead.

After the loss of 6-4 7-5 7-6(3) on court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic expressed his thoughts at a press conference, acknowledging the unpredictability of his career's future. "This could have been the last match ever I played here. I don't know," he remarked.

The Serbian tennis legend, now 38, boasts three French Open victories, his last win in 2023. As Wimbledon approaches, Djokovic ponders the future, noting how significant a year can be at this stage in his career. His desire to continue competing remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

