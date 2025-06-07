Djokovic Contemplates Future After French Open Defeat
Novak Djokovic is uncertain about his future at the French Open after losing to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final. The 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed doubts about whether this was his last appearance at Roland Garros, with Wimbledon next on his agenda.
Novak Djokovic faces uncertainty about his future at the French Open following a defeat by world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. The 24-time Grand Slam champion hinted that this might have been his final appearance at Roland Garros, stating he is unsure of what lies ahead.
After the loss of 6-4 7-5 7-6(3) on court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic expressed his thoughts at a press conference, acknowledging the unpredictability of his career's future. "This could have been the last match ever I played here. I don't know," he remarked.
The Serbian tennis legend, now 38, boasts three French Open victories, his last win in 2023. As Wimbledon approaches, Djokovic ponders the future, noting how significant a year can be at this stage in his career. His desire to continue competing remains strong.
