Davide Ancelotti Joins Brazil: Father-Son Duo Leads Soccer Innovation

Davide Ancelotti has joined the Brazilian soccer confederation as an assistant coach alongside his father, Carlo Ancelotti. Known for his international experience, Davide's appointment aims to bring innovation and improvement to the team, enhancing player development and competitiveness. His career began in 2012, with roles at PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:30 IST
In a significant move for Brazilian soccer, the national confederation has welcomed Davide Ancelotti as an assistant coach, working under his father, Carlo Ancelotti. Together they aim to revitalize the team's approach with fresh methodologies and seasoned expertise.

Davide, whose career highlights include stints at top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, is set to provide innovative training techniques crucial for player development and team competitiveness. The confederation described his appointment as a pivotal step towards technical advancement.

The Ancelotti duo's first match together saw Brazil drawing 0-0 with Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers. With Davide on the bench, Brazil is poised to face Paraguay in a crucial fixture as they strive to enhance their standing in the qualifiers.

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

