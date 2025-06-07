Davide Ancelotti Joins Brazil: Father-Son Duo Leads Soccer Innovation

In a significant move for Brazilian soccer, the national confederation has welcomed Davide Ancelotti as an assistant coach, working under his father, Carlo Ancelotti. Together they aim to revitalize the team's approach with fresh methodologies and seasoned expertise.

Davide, whose career highlights include stints at top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, is set to provide innovative training techniques crucial for player development and team competitiveness. The confederation described his appointment as a pivotal step towards technical advancement.

The Ancelotti duo's first match together saw Brazil drawing 0-0 with Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers. With Davide on the bench, Brazil is poised to face Paraguay in a crucial fixture as they strive to enhance their standing in the qualifiers.