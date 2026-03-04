Finn Allen Blasts New Zealand Into T20 World Cup Final

A ruthless New Zealand side powered into the T20 World Cup final as Finn Allen delivered an explosive performance against South Africa, scoring a record 33-ball hundred. This dominating victory by nine wickets stoically exhibited New Zealand's resilience and strength as they bested South Africa in nearly every department.

Playing at Eden Gardens, Allen's formidable innings, comprising 10 fours and 8 sixes, stunned the South African team. The chase, completed in just 12.5 overs, saw New Zealand overshadow a decent South African total of 169 for 8, initially set up by Marco Jansen's brisk 54.

While the Proteas struggled against the outstanding spin attack of Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand capitalized on the conditions to exploit South Africa's weaknesses. Allen and Tim Seifert's outstanding opening partnership left little room for a comeback, securing a memorable victory for the Black Caps.

(With inputs from agencies.)