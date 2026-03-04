Left Menu

Finn Allen Blasts New Zealand Into T20 World Cup Final

New Zealand's Finn Allen propelled his team to the T20 World Cup final with a record-breaking 33-ball century against South Africa. Allen's powerful performance led to a nine-wicket victory, overshadowing South Africa's efforts. This win marks New Zealand's second T20 World Cup final appearance after 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:23 IST
Finn Allen Blasts New Zealand Into T20 World Cup Final
Finn Allen
  • Country:
  • India

A ruthless New Zealand side powered into the T20 World Cup final as Finn Allen delivered an explosive performance against South Africa, scoring a record 33-ball hundred. This dominating victory by nine wickets stoically exhibited New Zealand's resilience and strength as they bested South Africa in nearly every department.

Playing at Eden Gardens, Allen's formidable innings, comprising 10 fours and 8 sixes, stunned the South African team. The chase, completed in just 12.5 overs, saw New Zealand overshadow a decent South African total of 169 for 8, initially set up by Marco Jansen's brisk 54.

While the Proteas struggled against the outstanding spin attack of Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand capitalized on the conditions to exploit South Africa's weaknesses. Allen and Tim Seifert's outstanding opening partnership left little room for a comeback, securing a memorable victory for the Black Caps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground Surrogacy Network

Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground S...

 India
2
Telangana's OBC Update: A Call for Inclusion

Telangana's OBC Update: A Call for Inclusion

 India
3
Wall Street Climbs Amid Iran Negotiations and Tech Surge

Wall Street Climbs Amid Iran Negotiations and Tech Surge

 Global
4
Portugal Backs US Use of Lajes Airbase Amid Iran Conflict

Portugal Backs US Use of Lajes Airbase Amid Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026