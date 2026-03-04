Finn Allen Blasts New Zealand Into T20 World Cup Final
New Zealand's Finn Allen propelled his team to the T20 World Cup final with a record-breaking 33-ball century against South Africa. Allen's powerful performance led to a nine-wicket victory, overshadowing South Africa's efforts. This win marks New Zealand's second T20 World Cup final appearance after 2021.
- Country:
- India
A ruthless New Zealand side powered into the T20 World Cup final as Finn Allen delivered an explosive performance against South Africa, scoring a record 33-ball hundred. This dominating victory by nine wickets stoically exhibited New Zealand's resilience and strength as they bested South Africa in nearly every department.
Playing at Eden Gardens, Allen's formidable innings, comprising 10 fours and 8 sixes, stunned the South African team. The chase, completed in just 12.5 overs, saw New Zealand overshadow a decent South African total of 169 for 8, initially set up by Marco Jansen's brisk 54.
While the Proteas struggled against the outstanding spin attack of Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand capitalized on the conditions to exploit South Africa's weaknesses. Allen and Tim Seifert's outstanding opening partnership left little room for a comeback, securing a memorable victory for the Black Caps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory
New Zealand storm into T20 World Cup final with comprehensive nine-wicket win over South Africa in first semifinal.
Marco Jansen's Heroics Propel South Africa in T20 Clash
Thrilling Showdown: South Africa vs. New Zealand at Eden Gardens
Legacy of 'Terror': Mosiuoa Lekota's Impact on South African Politics