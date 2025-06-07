Kerala Awaits Messi: Argentina Team to Visit This Year

Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed on Saturday that the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, is set to visit the state. This comes after the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company, resolved payment issues, dispelling rumors of the tour's cancellation.

The anticipated visit, likely in October or November, will see the Argentine team treated as state guests, with the government providing security and accommodation. The initial media reports suggested a cancellation due to alleged contract breaches, but both the minister and sponsor have refuted these claims.

The proposed friendly match is expected at Kerala's greenfield stadium, meeting international standards. While the sponsor has settled the match fee, government involvement is limited to facilitating the event, aiming to boost the state's sports sector with the world champions' presence.

