Left Menu

Kerala Awaits Messi: Argentina Team to Visit This Year

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman reassured football fans that the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Messi, will visit the state. The match fee has been paid by the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company. The visit is likely to occur in October-November, despite previous reports of cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:09 IST
Kerala Awaits Messi: Argentina Team to Visit This Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed on Saturday that the Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, is set to visit the state. This comes after the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company, resolved payment issues, dispelling rumors of the tour's cancellation.

The anticipated visit, likely in October or November, will see the Argentine team treated as state guests, with the government providing security and accommodation. The initial media reports suggested a cancellation due to alleged contract breaches, but both the minister and sponsor have refuted these claims.

The proposed friendly match is expected at Kerala's greenfield stadium, meeting international standards. While the sponsor has settled the match fee, government involvement is limited to facilitating the event, aiming to boost the state's sports sector with the world champions' presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025