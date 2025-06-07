Left Menu

Nail-Biting Finish: Auckland Blues Snatch Victory from Chiefs in Super Rugby Thriller

In a thrilling encounter, Josh Beehre scored a last-minute try to help the Auckland Blues secure a 20-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs, advancing to the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals. The Chiefs join the Blues and Crusaders as 'lucky losers,' while the final contender awaits the outcome of the Brumbies vs. Hurricanes match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:58 IST
Nail-Biting Finish: Auckland Blues Snatch Victory from Chiefs in Super Rugby Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic climax to a Super Rugby Pacific clash, the Auckland Blues managed a narrow 20-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton, thanks to Josh Beehre's converted try after the hooter. This crucial win ensures the Blues advance to the playoff semi-finals, keeping their title defense alive.

Despite a competitive performance, the Chiefs join the Blues and Canterbury Crusaders in the last four as the 'lucky losers,' waiting for the ACT Brumbies vs. Wellington Hurricanes match to decide the final contender. Daniel Rona's try and Damian McKenzie's 14 points initially set the Chiefs on a winning path until the Blues' relentless efforts in the closing moments.

The match featured an intense forward battle and a captivating playmaker showdown between All Blacks stars McKenzie and Barrett. While the Blues celebrated their triumph, the Chiefs remain hopeful, given their semi-final lifeline in this unpredictable Super Rugby season.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025