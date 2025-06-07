Nail-Biting Finish: Auckland Blues Snatch Victory from Chiefs in Super Rugby Thriller

In a dramatic climax to a Super Rugby Pacific clash, the Auckland Blues managed a narrow 20-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton, thanks to Josh Beehre's converted try after the hooter. This crucial win ensures the Blues advance to the playoff semi-finals, keeping their title defense alive.

Despite a competitive performance, the Chiefs join the Blues and Canterbury Crusaders in the last four as the 'lucky losers,' waiting for the ACT Brumbies vs. Wellington Hurricanes match to decide the final contender. Daniel Rona's try and Damian McKenzie's 14 points initially set the Chiefs on a winning path until the Blues' relentless efforts in the closing moments.

The match featured an intense forward battle and a captivating playmaker showdown between All Blacks stars McKenzie and Barrett. While the Blues celebrated their triumph, the Chiefs remain hopeful, given their semi-final lifeline in this unpredictable Super Rugby season.