Azzurri in Crisis: Italy's World Cup Qualification Hangs by a Thread

Italy's ambitions for World Cup qualification are already under threat. The country's football team suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Norway, leading to fears of missing the tournament for a third straight time.

The loss follows previous playoff defeats and a disappointing performance in their Nations League quarter-final against Germany. With only group winners assured a spot, Italy's path looks increasingly precarious.

Saturday's headlines capture the nation's frustration, calling the team's showing in Oslo a 'humiliation'. The Italian media and fans now demand a decisive win against Moldova to reignite their dwindling hopes.

