Azzurri in Crisis: Italy's World Cup Qualification Hangs by a Thread
Italy's national football team faces mounting pressure as their World Cup qualification chances dwindle following a humiliating defeat to Norway. With past failures haunting them, and only group winners securing automatic qualification, Italy must deliver an impressive victory against Moldova to stay in contention.
Italy's ambitions for World Cup qualification are already under threat. The country's football team suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Norway, leading to fears of missing the tournament for a third straight time.
The loss follows previous playoff defeats and a disappointing performance in their Nations League quarter-final against Germany. With only group winners assured a spot, Italy's path looks increasingly precarious.
Saturday's headlines capture the nation's frustration, calling the team's showing in Oslo a 'humiliation'. The Italian media and fans now demand a decisive win against Moldova to reignite their dwindling hopes.
