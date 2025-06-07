Left Menu

Azzurri in Crisis: Italy's World Cup Qualification Hangs by a Thread

Italy's national football team faces mounting pressure as their World Cup qualification chances dwindle following a humiliating defeat to Norway. With past failures haunting them, and only group winners securing automatic qualification, Italy must deliver an impressive victory against Moldova to stay in contention.

Updated: 07-06-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's ambitions for World Cup qualification are already under threat. The country's football team suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Norway, leading to fears of missing the tournament for a third straight time.

The loss follows previous playoff defeats and a disappointing performance in their Nations League quarter-final against Germany. With only group winners assured a spot, Italy's path looks increasingly precarious.

Saturday's headlines capture the nation's frustration, calling the team's showing in Oslo a 'humiliation'. The Italian media and fans now demand a decisive win against Moldova to reignite their dwindling hopes.

