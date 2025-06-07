Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Leading India's New Era in Test Cricket

Ricky Ponting supports India's choice of Shubman Gill as Test captain during a major transition phase following the retirement of several stalwarts. Ponting believes Gill is a promising leader and advocates for his extended tenure. Despite challenges, India's young talent promises a swift replenishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:37 IST
Shubman Gill: Leading India's New Era in Test Cricket
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India has appointed Shubman Gill as the new captain of their Test cricket team, a decision praised by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting believes Gill is well-suited for the role, especially during such a transitional period in Indian cricket.

With the recent retirements of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India is navigating a significant change in their cricket landscape. The team is also heading to England for a five-Test tour without pacer Mohammed Shami due to fitness issues. Gill's leadership is seen as a long-term investment in India's future.

Ponting highlighted the abundance of young talent in India, citing emerging players like Yashasvi Jaiswal as promising assets. He recommended the inclusion of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for the first Test in England, emphasizing the strategic advantage of a skillful left-armer given the favorable conditions in the UK.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025