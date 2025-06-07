Virender Kanwar Takes Charge: New Leadership at Volleyball Federation of India

In a closely contested election, Virender Kanwar from Himachal Pradesh emerged victorious as the president of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), narrowly defeating Prem Singh Bajor from Nagaland by just two votes. Kanwar secured 33 votes in the polls held on Saturday.

The elections, originally set for February 2024, resulted in an interim committee following a Delhi High Court order. The court mandates the new body to implement necessary amendments and submit regular updates on their progress. Key positions were also filled, including Ramanand Choudhary as the new general secretary with 33 votes, surpassing Maharashtra's Nilesh Jagtap.

Virender Kanwar emphasized the federation's commitment to adhering to the Sports Code and fostering transparency and accountability. A three-member steering committee is in place to assist with the transition, ensuring that India's volleyball federation aligns with global standards as hoped by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

