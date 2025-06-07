Aakash Tigers Triumph Amid Rain-Shortened T20 League Battle
Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs clinched a 22-run victory over North Mumbai Panthers in a rain-affected T20 Mumbai League match. Reduced to a five-overs-per-side game, Tigers scored 66/7. North Mumbai Panthers, led by Prithvi Shaw, fell short at 44/2. Another match saw a no-result due to rain.
Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs emerged victorious against North Mumbai Panthers, winning by 22 runs in a rain-affected match of the T20 Mumbai League on Saturday.
The match, shortened to a five-overs-per-side game due to heavy rains, saw the Tigers putting up 66 for seven, with the pitch at Wankhede Stadium largely aiding the fast bowlers.
Despite Prithvi Shaw's efforts with a quick 19 runs off 12 balls, the Panthers were restricted to 44 for two, failing to chase the target. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights and Namo Bandra Blasters shared points after rain washed out their match in Navi Mumbai.
