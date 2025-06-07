Aakash Tigers Triumph Amid Rain-Shortened T20 League Battle

Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs emerged victorious against North Mumbai Panthers, winning by 22 runs in a rain-affected match of the T20 Mumbai League on Saturday.

The match, shortened to a five-overs-per-side game due to heavy rains, saw the Tigers putting up 66 for seven, with the pitch at Wankhede Stadium largely aiding the fast bowlers.

Despite Prithvi Shaw's efforts with a quick 19 runs off 12 balls, the Panthers were restricted to 44 for two, failing to chase the target. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights and Namo Bandra Blasters shared points after rain washed out their match in Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)