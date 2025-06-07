Lambourn Gallops to Glory: Aidan O'Brien's Historic Epsom Derby Triumph

Lambourn seized a stunning victory in the 246th Epsom Derby on Saturday, marking a record-breaking 11th win for trainer Aidan O'Brien. Though starting at 13-2 odds, Lambourn excelled, with jockey Wayne Lordan steering the horse to an unassailable lead in the race.

As the most prestigious test of stamina and speed for thoroughbreds, the Epsom Derby saw Lambourn, a Chester Vase winner, trump the favored Delacroix and The Lion In Winter. O'Brien noted that setting a strong early pace was always the plan, dismissing claims that the colt was overlooked.

This triumph completed an Oaks-Derby double for O'Brien, following Minnie Hauk's Classic win. Lordan, who overcame a severe injury last year, credited his victory to O'Brien and the Coolmore team's support. Meanwhile, Charlie Johnston expressed little disappointment despite his horse finishing second.