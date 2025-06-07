Left Menu

Coco Gauff: Rising to Grand Slam Glory in Paris

Coco Gauff claimed her first Roland Garros title, overcoming world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a tense French Open final. This marks Gauff's second Grand Slam victory, having previously won the U.S. Open in 2023. The match was marked by unforced errors and hardy perseverance on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:11 IST
In a dramatic showcase of talent and resolve, Coco Gauff secured her maiden Roland Garros title by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling French Open final on Saturday. Gauff battled back from a set down to clinch victory with scores of 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, thus earning her second career Grand Slam singles title.

The 21-year-old American became the youngest from the United States to capture the French Open singles trophy since Serena Williams in 2002. Gauff's performance also helped erase memories of her 2022 finals defeat to Iga Swiatek and underscored her growing pedigree on tennis's biggest stages.

The highly anticipated final did not fully meet expectations as both players combined for 100 unforced errors under challenging conditions. Despite the nerves and errors, Gauff's tenacity shone through, culminating in wild celebrations and tears of joy as she marked her triumph.

